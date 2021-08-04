Naagin 2 Actor Arzoo Govitrikar Files For Divorce From Husband Siddharth Sabharwal

Arzoo Govitrikar, who has also done TV shows like Naagin 2 and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, has filed for divorce from her businessman husband Siddharth Sabharwal. The actress had tied the knot with Siddharth in 2010 and they are parents to a seven-year-old son named Aashman.

In 2019, Arzoo had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. Now, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actress has revealed that she has moved the court to seek legal separation as she is not going to reconcile with him.

Govitrikar said, “I have filed for divorce. Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn’t continue with Siddharth.

She continued, “I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago. But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn’t come out because I didn’t want my bruises to be seen."

It must be noted that Arzoo’s domestic violence complaint was filed on February 19, 2019, wherein she had said that they had fought over Siddharth's alcohol consumption and thereafter he had dragged her into a bathroom at 4 am and hit her badly.

Arzoo, who has also appeared in films like Baghban and Mere Baap Pehle Aap, also relayed that she has enough evidence against Siddharth which she has gathered to justify her divorce filing.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647