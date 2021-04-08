Naagin 4 Fame Sayantani Ghosh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Asked Her Bra Size On Social Media

Social media trolling is not a new thing in tinsel town. We all know that many celebs get trolled by netizens over their work, colour, weight, behaviour, opinions and various other things. However, a few artists know how to deal with such people on social media, and Sayantani Ghosh is one of them.

Recently, the Naagin 4 actress shared a post on Instagram, in which Sayantani Ghosh revealed that she was body-shamed by a person during an interactive session on social media. Notably, the person asked Sayantani her bra size, which literally irked the actress. She captioned the post as, "A thread to end the "size" mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know "Mental Health" has now become the most important aspect of Health! Yes be FIT with your bodies but don't forget your MIND!!! It's high time we Normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you? Drop a "❤️" if you agree with me!"

She shared a long note in her post with the title 'Does Size Really Matter??'. In her note, Sayantani Ghosh slammed the people who body-shame girls and asked women to take a stand for themselves. The actress said that if any man or woman body-shames, one should speak up against them. Most importantly, she asked all the ladies to love themselves first.

See post here

Well, Sayantani Ghosh's post indeed left netizens impressed, as she has openly criticized the troll's behaviour and encouraged women to speak up against such comments. On the professional front, Sayantani Ghosh is currently seen in SAB TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main. She was last seen in Colors TV show, Barrister Babu.

