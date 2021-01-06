Naagin 4: Was Vikas Gupta Responsible For Jasmin Bhasin's Exit? Did He Help Rashami To Bag The Role?

Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news since inception. The contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been doing really well on the show. Their bond and the way they are playing the game is loved by their fans. However, both of them do not bond well with Vikas Gupta, who entered the show as a challenger. Aly had accused Vikas of taking away opportunities from others and giving it to his own friends and supporters. Aly had also stated that Vikas spread rumours about him and Jasmin to defame them. But Vikas denied these allegations.

Recently, there were rumours that Vikas was responsible for helping his friend and actress Rashami Desai getting the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4 (It has to be recalled that Rashami had replaced Jasmin in the show and the former was seen in a new avatar, named Shalaka). The rumours suggested that the producer was responsible for Jasmin's exit from the supernatural show.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Since Vikas helped Rashami, she has grown fond of him and supporting him in Bigg Boss 14."

When Rashami Desai was asked about the same, she denied the rumours and said that she doesn't know from where such things emerge. She also clarified that since Vikas is a friend, she is supporting him and there is no other reason for it.

Rashami was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "My landing the role of Shalakha had nothing to do with Vikas Gupta. It was a decision completely taken by the channel and production house. I don't know from where such rumours have emerged. Vikas is a friend and that's why I am fond of him and no other reason."

For the uninitiated, Naagin 4, which starred Jasmin (initally), Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami in the lead roles, went off-air due to low ratings and lockdown. The makers immediately launched Naagin 5, that stars Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

