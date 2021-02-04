Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal Calls His Journey Phenomenal; Says They Had Blast Shooting For The Show

Naagin 5, which stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles, will soon come to an end. The team recently wrapped up shoot and everyone had a blast on the last day of shoot. They shared pictures on their social media with emotional posts. In an interview with India-Forums, Mohit Sehgal, who plays the role of Jay, spoke about his journey on the show and revealed that he is looking forward to something on the web.

About Naagin 5 journey, Mohit was quoted by the portal as saying, "The journey was phenomenal, I thoroughly enjoyed Jay's character, we had a wonderful cast and crew, and very loving people.

Interestingly, we have a young cast and we had a blast shooting, it was a really good time - always cracking jokes and time just flew. We didn't realise that it has been six months. Usually, there are parents (actors) and everyone, the energy was so high all the time because everyone was young!"

Mohit also revealed that he gave inputs to creatives, especially when his character turned negative. He added that they came up with changes, which brought a lot of flavour to his character, and everyone appreciated it and it was fun.

When asked if he will be a part of Naagin 5 spin-off Kuch Toh Hai, he said that he would love to be a part of it for a few episodes if they call him.

When asked if he has any plan of working on digital projects, he said, "I will ask all producers to please let me know if I fit the bill, I am really looking forward to something on the web, so if I something comes my way, I will definitely take it up."

