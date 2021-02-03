Naagin 5 Spin-Off Kuch Toh Hai: Harsh Rajput Reveals Why He Chose To Do The Supernatural Show Again

Naagin 5 makers have come up with spin-off Kuch Toh Hai-Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein. They also revealed a couple of teasers of the show, which features Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput, who will be seen as naagin and vampire, respectively. Recently Krishna expressed her views on doing the show. While talking to ETimes TV, Harsh revealed that he is excited and blessed to be a part of such a big franchise. Kuch Toh Hai is his second supernatural show.

The actor also revealed that he is working hard for his role and is following a strict regime. He added that he has lost 7 kgs in a month.

Harsh said, "I have added a lot of inputs from my side. Obviously, I was given a character sketch so accordingly I changed my body language, walking style for this character. The way my character talks will also be different. I am following a strict regime for this role. I am on 80 per cent protein and 20 per cent carb diet and because of which I have lost 7 kgs in a month. I am also going through a rigorous workout regime where I word hard for 2 to 3 hours. I have worked really hard for this character."

It has to be recalled that Harsh was earlier seen in a supernatural show Nazar. When asked as to what made him take up another supernatural show, he said, "I like doing supernatural shows because I get a chance to do a lot of action sequences and I love it. While I act in this genre I get to perform different things. Also, it can happen that when I do a social drama show in future I might not get to do action. I won't get a chance to enact superpowers or shows which have VFX. These shows let me fulfill my childhood dreams and aspirations. The films that I watched as a kid I get to do now. It satisfies me as an artist to perform such characters."

The actor said that he is very excited and I feel blessed to be part of such a big franchise on Indian television and to carry forward it. When I first went on the sets all the memories of being on the sets came flashing and the experience I had on my last show. I feel I am blessed that during such a time when there was no work, I got a privilege to go on the set and work. It is a great feeling to be on the sets and work."

