Naagin 5 Spin-Off Kuch Toh Hai: Krishna Mukherjee Says Her Character In The Show Is Bubbly & Positive

Recently, the makers of Naagin 5 surprised fans by releasing a fresh promo of its spin-off Kuch Toh Hai-Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, which featured Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput. Apparently, the story will revolve around the love story of Krishna, who will be seen as naagin (Priya) and Harsh, who will play a vampire (Rehan). In an interview with India-Forums, Krishna spoke about how she feels about being a part of the show, her character and about her co-star Harsh.

About the show and her character, Krishna said, "There will be some connection with Naagin 5, and also, the girl is very bubbly, very positive and all. As for the guy, he is rather arrogant. Not a lot can be spoken about the show right now though."

About how she feels about being a part of the show, the actress said, "All I can say is it is a great feeling, it was always a dream to play the main lead in a Balaji show, it is a great platform. Who can say no to a show like this, and when Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am has said, there has to be something to it. I am just thankful that she thought of me for the show."

Krishna was all praise for her co-star Harsh and said that he is too good and kind. She also added that since Harsh has done a supernatural show before, Nazar, he helped her a lot on sets and was extremely sweet.

For the uninitiated, Naagin 5's original cast Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna will be seen in the initial few episodes of KTH, but as the story proceeds, Krishna and Harsh will take over the show.

