Naagin 5 Spin-Off Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein Under Scanner; Might Go Off-Air If TRPs Do Not Go Up!

Recently, Naagin 5 which starred Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra in the lead role, was revamped. The spin-off of the supernatural show titled Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein was premiered on February 7, 2021, and now, it is being said that the show is under the scanner! It might go off-air by the end of this month if the ratings do not go up.

Kuch Toh Hai that features Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles, is a finite shows last for 3 to 4 months. A source revealed to TOI that the crew members and actors are aware of the buzz and are hoping that the ratings go up in the next couple of weeks.

The source said, "The show replaced Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna's Naagin 5 and it is a spin-off. Kuch Toh Hai started on February 7 and it has been only around 5-6 episodes so far. It is too early to predict that the show will go off air, but during the pandemic when quick decisions are taken pertaining to TV shows that do not find a good viewership, anything is possible."

For the uninitiated, Kuch Toh Hai is about the ill-fated love story of Rehaan (Harsh Rajput), who is a vampire, and Priya (Krishna Mukherjee), a naagin. The supernatural show also stars Vaishali Thakkar, Resham Tipnis, Manini Mishra and Naveen Saini.

Recently, was in the news as Ansh Gupta exited the show. Apparently, Ansh was promised something, but his role turned out to be quite different and hence, he decided to quit the show. The actor also revealed that he was not happy with his character, but added that he doesn't want to blame anyone for the same.

Also Read: Arshi Khan Was Not On Rakhi Sawant's Party Guestlist? Actresses Not On Talking Terms?

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan For His Humility; Calls Him A Great Guy (Viral Video)