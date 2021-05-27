Naagin 6: After Rubina Dilaik, Niyati Fatnani To Play Naagin In Ekta Kapoor's Show?

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. However, although the makers roped in popular actors, previous two seasons didn't get the required TRPs. Well, this hasn't discouraged our television czarina Ekta, who is all set for Season 6. It has to be recalled that there were speculations that the makers have roped in Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik as a lead role in the show. As per the latest report, Nazar actress Niyati Fatnani has been approached to play another lead role in Naagin 6!

As per a Spotboye report, Niyati, who was approached for previous season, has apparently been finalised to play Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's show!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Auditions are being done for the new season of Naagin 6 and there are high chances that Niyati Fatnani will play the lead in the show. The actress was also considered for season 5 but Surbhi Chandana was finalised later. But this time the makers are keen on finalising Niyati for the role."

There is no confirmation about the same either by the makers or by the actors. However, it would be interesting to watch Rubina and Niyati play Naagin.

It has to be recalled that Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan (Season 1 and 2), Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna (Season 3), Surbhi Chandna (Season 4), Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai and Hina Khan (Season 5) and Krishna Mukherjee (Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein) were seen in various seasons of Naagin.

