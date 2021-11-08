Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Announces The New Season & Hints About The Lead Actress

The latest Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor as a guest. She made a big announcement of the new season of her superhit supernatural show Naagin on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. She also declared the premiere date of Naagin 6 and gave a hint about the lead actress.

Ekta announced that Naagin 6 will go on air on January 30, 2022.

Hinting about the lead actress of Naagin 6, she revealed that Salman is well-aware of one of the two lead actresses. Although she didn't reveal the name of the actress, she dropped a hint and kept the fans guessing who it might be. She shared that the name of one of the actresses of her supernatural show begins with the alphabet 'M'. Well, we wonder if it is Mahima Makwana, who will be seen in Antim or ex-Bigg Boss contestant Madhurima Tuli.

A few months ago, there were speculations that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik might play naagin in Naagin 6. It was also said that Niyati Fatnani, who was seen in Nazar will join Rubina in the show. However, there was no confirmation about the same.

Post the announcement, Anita Hassanandani, who was seen in Naagin 3, and Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of a naagin Bani in Naagin 5 joined Ekta on the stage. The trio entered the house and played some fun games with the contestants.