Naagin 6: Has Ekta Kapoor Approached Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik For The Supernatural Show?

Rubina Dilaik surprised her fans by participating in the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Not just participation, with her 'Boss lady' attitude and genuine game play, the Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress won millions of hearts and bagged the trophy. The actress has been hitting ever since then. And now, it is being said that she will be seen playing new naagin in the upcoming season, Naagin 6.

If reports are to be believed Ekta Kapoor has approached the actress to play naagin. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

It has to be recalled that when Ekta appeared in Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest, she had expressed her desire to work with Rubina, and if there is any truth to this news, then the Shakti actress could make a good naagin for the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Rubina is in demand these days. The actress was recently seen in Neha Kakkar's music video 'Marjaneya', that also featured her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla. The song, when released was trending at number 1 spot on YouTube. She will also be seen in another music video with Paras Chhabra.

Recently, there were reports that Rubina might return to Shakti. She had also teased a couple of pictures on her Instagram account that hinted at her entry on the show. It has to be recalled that she played the role of Saumya on the show and had quit in January 2020.

There are also reports that Rubina and Abhinav have been approached for Nach Baliye 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, Abhinav refuted the reports.

