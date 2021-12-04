Naagin 6: Shaheer Sheikh, Ridhima Pandit, Sidhant Gupta & Others Approached For Ekta Kapoor’s Show?

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural franchise Naagin has been hitting the headlines since a long time. The producer made announcement on Bigg Boss 15 that Naagin 6 will go on-air on January 30, 2022. She also hinted about the lead actress of the season and said that Salman Khan is well-aware of one of the lead actresses and her name begins with the alphabet 'M'. Well, it is obvious that the casting of the show is going on in a full-swing.

Many thought that the actress could be Mahima Makwana or Madhurima Tuli. But looks like the guesses are wrong, as it is being said that Mahek Chahal has been roped in for the show. It is also being said that Bigg Boss OTT contestant Riddhima Pandit will also be a part of the show.

There are also reports that Shaheer Sheikh, who was seen in Ekta's web series Pavitra Rishta and Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, has been approached for the show. However, Shaheer hasn't confirmed anything yet and discussions are still going on!

Rumours also suggests that Sidhant Gupta, who became a household name with Tashan-E-Ishq, which also starred Jasmin Bhasin and Zain Imam in the lead roles, has been considered for the lead role of the upcoming season of the supernatural show.

Another name that is doing the rounds about the cast of Naagin 6 is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh!

Ekta is always known to surprise the audiences. We are sure that this time too, the producer has some big surprises for audience, and we hope that she makes announcement about the cast soon, as January is not too far! What say guy? Hit the comment box to share your views.