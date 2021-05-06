Naamkaran Actor Viraf Patel Gets Married To Saloni Khanna

Naamkaran actor Viraf Patel and Saloni Khanna, who got engaged in February this year, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Bandra Court, Mumbai, today (May 6). The couple opted for a simple court wedding due to the pandemic.

The couple colour-coordinated their wedding outfits. While Saloni looked beautiful in an off-white saree, Viraf looked handsome in a formal suit.

At the wedding, neither Viraf nor Saloni's family members were present as they wanted to ensure their safety, considering the rising number of COVID cases.

Viraf was quoted by TOI as saying, "We convinced our respective parents and families to not travel in these scary times. So, it was just us and three friends, who were also the witnesses for the court wedding. Two of them recovered from COVID two weeks ago, and the third one has already taken both doses of the vaccine."

Interestingly, instead of rings, Viraf gave Saloni a rubber band, since he couldn't get her a ring, as it wasn't available. Saloni said, "I am anxious, hopeful and excited, all at the same time! This was more memorable than I had thought."

Viraf said that it is a very special day for both of them and their families. Although the ceremony was simple, it was memorable. He hoped that all their near and dear ones continue to shower their love and blessings on them. The actor concluded by saying that they had their family and friends by their side in spirit, and three cool witnesses to their special moment, which was just perfect!