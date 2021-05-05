Naamkaran Actor Zain Imam's Cousin Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Celebs Offer Condolences

Several celebrities are fighting the pandemic and a few of them have lost their lives. A few celebrities have lost their loved ones. Recently, Naamkaran actor Zain Imam took to Instagram account to share heartbreaking news of his cousin Syed Taqi Imam's demise due to COVID-19. The actor shared an emotional note to bid final goodbye and mentioned that they will always remember him as someone who faced all the hardships in life with a smiling face.

Sharing a few pictures, Zain wrote, "Here we bid a final adiu to the most loved and eldest of our Cousin who we fondly called cuckkoo bhai(Kaukab bhai) aka Syed TAQI Imam😪 our dearest eldest cousin brother ,a soul that touched so manny hearts in so manny ways. We still can't believe you left us so early Bhaijaan. We all were positive that you will come out of this but guess Allah had something else in mind and the day of shab -e-qadr to snatch you away from us. You will be dearly missed bhai. This post is in remembrance of the hardships of life you faced with a smiling face."

The actor also revealed that his cousin lost his mother and 'badhi ammi' just 10 days ago, and added that close to 300 people were praying for his recovery. He also thanked his team of writers, who ensured that he got the necessary medicines and other important things when needed.

He wrote, "Industry has lost a great writer, poet, speaker and importantly a gentle and humble human being. You lost your mother and our badhi Ammi just 10 days back and we thought that you will come out of it strong but.... Close to about 300 people were praying for your recovery, We all (your family including all BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND ELDERS) AND also your writers team whom I have never met but they were continuously involved in fetching whatever meds we needed. A big thank you to your writers team for being there in the hard times."

Read full post here:

Zain's fans and friends from the industry offered condolences by commenting on his post. Take a look at a few comments!

Aly Goni: Inna lillaahi wa inna ilayhi rajioun 🙏🏼.

Jasmin Bhasin: RIP.

Sharad Malhotra: 💔🙏.

Avika Gor: Heartfelt condolences 💐.

Anushka Sen: May his soul rest in peace.

Aditi Sharma: 🙏🏻🙏🏻🥺 may his soul Rest In Peace.