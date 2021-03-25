Naamkarann Fame Viraf Patel And Fiancee Saloni Khanna Test Positive For COVID-19; Couple In Home Quarantine

A number of television actors have tested positive for COVID-19 recently in the wake of the rising number of cases across the nation. And now, Naamkarann fame actor Viraf Patel and his fiancee Saloni Khanna tested positive for Coronavirus yesterday (March 24).

Viraf shared the news on him testing positive on his social media account. The actor also revealed that Saloni and he are doing fine and are quarantining together in their Andheri residence in an interview with The Times of India.

Viraf said, “Well, it just goes to show that you can take all the precautions of wearing a mask, sanitising, social distancing, but yet you may still find yourself susceptible to the virus. I would just urge folks to be extra cautious and ensure their own safety.”

He went on to add, “I did have a fever on the first two-three days, but it is gone now. There is just a sense of dullness and lack of smell. Saloni, my partner has also tested positive, but we have each other for our quarantine. Saloni seems to have fought the symptoms better than me so she gets to make chai for us,” The actor was also grateful for BMC authorities who were quick to respond. Viraf concluded by asking everyone to not forget to wear the mask.

For the unversed, Viraf Patel got engaged to actress Saloni Khanna in February 2021 after being in a relationship for two years. Viraf has acted in many popular shows such as Mahi Way, Kismat, Ek Boond Ishq and Naamkarann to name a few.

