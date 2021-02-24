Nach Baliye 10: Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal & Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar To Participate?

The brand new season of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye has been in the news since a long time. As per latest reports, the makers of Nach Baliye 10 have started prepping for the show and have started approaching popular couples of television. It is being said that the newly-wedded couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been approached for the show. Currently, singer Aditya is seen hosting Indian Idol 12, his actress-wife had also made a couple of guest appearances on the show.

Also, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married on December 25, 2020, have also apparently been approached to participate in the dance reality show. As per Spotboye report, Gauahar is already in discussion with the makers and if all goes as per plan, we might get to watch her and Zaid on the show.

A source was quoted as saying by the portal, "Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been approached for the upcoming season of Nach Baliye 10. The two have also shown interest and discussions are on the monetary part."

More details about the show's concept and premiere date are yet to be known.

It has to be recalled that earlier in August 2020, there were reports that Karan Johar was in talks with the channel and might produce the show (last season was produced by Salman Khan). But later, it was said that Karan will not produce the show. It was also reported that Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant might judge the new season.

There were reports that Rubina Dilaik and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla were approached for the show, but they refused the offer. However, Rubina denied the report and had said that they weren't approached at all.

Other contestants who were reportedly approached for Nach Baliye 10 were Kamya Panjabi-Shalabh Dang, Mona Singh-Shyam Gopalan and Deepika Singh-Rahul Raj Goyal. However, it was later reported that the show has been pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic situation.

