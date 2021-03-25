Nach Baliye 10: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Nishant Singh Malkani And Kanika Mann Approached?

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 has been hitting the headlines since a long time. Many celebrity couples' names are doing the rounds regarding their participation. While a few actors have reacted to the rumours, many of them have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. As per the latest report, Bigg Boss 14's Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Kanika Mann's names are doing the rounds regarding their participation.

It has to be recalled that the duo was seen in Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and their pair was appreciated by viewers. As per Spotboye report, Nishant and Kanika are in talks with the makers.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Nishant and Kanika are in talks with the makers for participating in the dance reality show. However, things are not yet finalised. But they already had a meeting with the channel and may participate this season as a couple."

The actors share great bond and they share their pictures and videos together on their social media accounts. There are a lot of speculations that the two are in relationship, but they have always maintained that they are friends.

While giving interviews post his eviction from Bigg Boss house, Nishant was spotted with his co-actress Kanika's name written on his hand and fans felt that the duo are dating. However, Nishant clarified that he had been for a dinner at Kanika's house and her brother did a little mischief by writing her name on his hand with sketch pen. Nishant added that he was unable to wash it off. He further said that it was for fun and they are just 'good friends'.

Well, if we are not wrong, Nach Baliye is for couples and makers are apparently approaching couples who are dating (or who have parted ways)! So is there is any truth to the report of Nishant and Kanika's participation, will they surprise fans with special announcement on the show?

