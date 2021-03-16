Nach Baliye 10: Rakhi Sawant To Participate With Her Mystery Husband?

Rakhi Sawant won millions of hearts with her funny antics in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She was also in the news for personal reasons, especially about her love life and wedding with mysterious husband Ritesh and was seen discussing about the same in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Although there were reports that her husband would make an entry in the controversial reality show, it didn't happen. Now, there are reports that Rakhi might participate with her husband in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 10.

Without divulging the name of the show, Raki revealed to ETimes TV that they have been offered a big ticket reality show and if all goes well, they might do together.

When asked if she is talking about Nach Baliye 10, she said, "No comments, I don't want to talk about it much. Things are in the pipeline. The makers are talking to Ritesh because he is a big businessman. I initially thought 400 people are working under him but I recently learnt that he is managing 10,0000 employees. If he comes to India to do the show, he will have to leave his work for three-four months and be here."

She further added that Ritesh is planning to come to India and sort out all the misunderstandings about his first marriage. She added that things are better between them now.

It has to be recalled that in the Bigg Boss 14 house, she was mighty upset with her husband. It was on the show she revealed that she got to know about Ritesh's first wedding after their marriage. Looks like the couple is working out things now!

On the other hand, since people never got to see Ritesh, they thought she is faking her wedding. Well, we at least hope that we get to watch Ritesh on Nach Baliye at least, which will make her come out clean on wedding topic. What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

