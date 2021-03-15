Nach Baliye 10: Rupali Ganguly Says She Can Never Do The Show As Her Husband Ashwin Will Never Come On-Screen

Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 has been in the news since a long time. It is being said that the makers have started prepping up for the show. Many popular celebrity couples' names are doing the rounds regarding participation. Recently, there were reports that Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly will be participating in the show with her husband Ashwin Verma.

Rupali has dismissed the reports and called it rumours. She told TOI that she can never do Nach Baliye as her husband will never come on-screen.

The actress said, "All the talks around Ashwin and me doing Nach Baliye 10 are just rumours. I can never do Nach Baliye because my husband Ashwin will never come on screen. He is happy watching me act in Anupamaa. So, shaking a leg or dancing is out of the question."

Other celebrity couples who have apparently been approached for the dance reality show are- Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar, Deepika Singh-Rohit Raj Goyal and Mona Singh-Shyam Gopalan and Kamya Panjai-Shalabh Dang. However, the actors haven't confirmed about their participation.

It has to be recalled that in August 2020, there were reports that the channel has approached Karan Johar to produce, but later, the reports stated that he will not be producing the show. It was also reported that Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant might judge the new season. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

