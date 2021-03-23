Nach Baliye 10: Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Approached?

The makers of popular dance reality show Nach Baliye are coming up with the 10th season. Apparently the preparations for the show has already begun. Nach Baliye 10 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now, especially regarding the contestants list. As per latest report, newly-weds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have been approached for the show.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, "Shaheer and Ruchikaa were approached recently. They really love the show, however, they haven't yet decided if they will or won't participate. Meanwhile, preparations for the show is going on in full swing."

Shaheer was recently in the news for his show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. It is being said that the actor will reunite with his co-stars Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar for the show and the actors will apparently start shooting from March 25, 2021.

Coming back to Nach Baliye 10, it is being said that Bigg Boss 14's fifth finalist Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have been approached. When asked about the same, the actress, without revealing the name of the show, said that they have been approached for a big reality show.

Also, there were reports that Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been approached along with her husband Ashwin. But the actress denied the report and said that she can never do the show as her husband will never come on-screen.

Other actors who have been approached for the dance reality show are- Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal and Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal. However, the actors are yet to confirm about the same.

