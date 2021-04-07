Nachiket Lele To Re-Enter As A Wild Card Contestant In Indian Idol 12: Report

Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines for various reasons. Last week, Nachiket Lele bid adieu to the show, and his elimination indeed shocked netizens, as he was considered as one of the strongest contestants on the show. Many social media users felt that Nachiket Lele's elimination was unfair and accused makers of being biased towards Sawai Bhatt.

Well, after the netizens' strong reactions and demands to get him back on the show, we hear that Nachiket Lele will be re-entering Indian Idol 12 as a wild card contestant. A source close to the show informed Bollywood Life that the makers of the singing reality show are seriously contemplating to bring back Nachiket as a wild card entry. Interestingly, a couple of posts on his Instagram handle give major hints about his return to Indian Idol 12. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to come from the makers.

For the unversed, netizens had trended 'Justice For Nachiket' on Twitter after his elimination. Hence, looks like his expected re-entry will surely make his fans happy. Nachiket Lele has been actively singing in Marathi Natya Sangeet. The singer has been a part of chorus for Ajay-Atul's various Marathi songs.

Talking about Indian Idol 12, the show has been infamous for showing fake content to get more TRP ratings. If reports are to be believed, netizens accused the makers of creating a fake love angle between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Apart from that, netizens also stated that they are faking contestant Sayali Kamble's poor financial condition to attract viewership on the small screen.

The makers of Indian Idol 12 have not yet reacted to the same. Meanwhile, music composer AR Rahman will be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episodes of the show. The photos of him from the sets are going viral on social media.

