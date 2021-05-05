Nakuul Mehta And Wife Jankee Parekh Celebrate 3 Months Of Parenthood

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their baby boy on February 3, 2021. The couple had been sharing some beautiful pictures of their son on their social media handles ever since. Recently they marked 3 months of their parenthood with an endearing post.

Talking about the same, Nakuul shared a picture of him and Jankee posing for the camera from the hospital bed a day before their little munchkin was born. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor also shared a heart-touching message along with the same. Nakuul wrote how he and his wife could not have imagined a life that could be any more joyful given the love and gratitude they felt for each other and for those around us.

The actor added how an hour later their next of kin arrived on the scene and showed them what unconditional love and joy can really mean. He jokingly added that their baby boy also taught them that uninterrupted 8-hour sleep is a myth. Celebrities like Ahana Kumra, Nikita Dutta and Mohena Kumari showered some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Apart from Nakuul, his wife Jankee also shared a heartfelt post to commemorate the occasion. She shared some more pictures of her and Nakuul at the hospital before the birth of their son. She captioned the same stating, "90 days to this memory. Soaking in some special moments with Nakuul in my hospital room, an hour before I was wheeled into the OT where we met the love of our lives." Take a look at the post.

Recently, Jankee Parekh had also shared an emotional post wherein she spoke about giving birth to her son Sufi. She said that she was holding her husband Nakuul Mehta's hands all the while during the same. She further stated how she along with her husband witnessed first-hand the birth of their son. She also went on to thank the staff of the hospital who were responsible for her safe delivery.

The singer also shared the screenshot of the couple's video call with their respective parents whom they had given the good news. Their parents can be seen looking visibly delighted on becoming grandparents in the picture. She also urged her fans who are parents to share the stories of their child's birth.