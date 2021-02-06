Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Welcome A Baby Boy; Share An Adorable Post For The Same

Celebrations are in full galore for TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh as the two have become parents to a baby boy. Nakuul also went on to share the happy news on his social media handle. The couple was filled with congratulatory messages from their fans and industry friends.

Talking about the same, Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture, wherein the adorable tiny fingers of their baby boy can be seen wrapped around his parents' fingers. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor captioned the post as, "February 3, 2021, This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure." The actor's friends from the TV industry like Niti Taylor, Kritika Kamra, Gautam Rode, Dhrashti Dhami and Disha Parmar were also quick to wish the actor on this happy occasion. Take a look at the endearing post shared by the Ishqbaaaz actor.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh had announced their pregnancy in November last year. Nakuul had shared a heartfelt video to announce the same. The video shared by the Dil Bole Oberoi actor showed his journey with his wife, Jankee right from being childhood best friends, teenage sweethearts, a married couple to finally becoming parents.

Since the announcement of their pregnancy, Nakuul and Jankee had also engaged in some lovely photoshoots, much to the happiness of their fans. Apart from Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh, TV couple Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are also expecting their first child soon.

