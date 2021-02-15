Nakuul Mehta-Jankee & Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Reveal Names Of Their Babies; Share Adorable Pictures

While Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu became parents to a baby girl on December 20, 2020, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee welcomed their first baby (boy) on February 3, 2021. The new parents are on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood and had earlier shared glimpses of their new-born babies on their social media handles. Nakuul-Jankee and Karanvir-Teejay have chosen names for their little munchkins as Sufi and Gia Vanessa Snow, respectively.

Karanvir revealed the name and the meaning by sharing a monochrome picture with his baby girl and captioned it as, "Meet my new #valentine.. ❤️ @snowflake282219 isn't she something.... all of us is all your love.#omnamoshivaya🙏 ⚫ 🧿📿 Gia= Mother Earth(mata parvati ka roop) Vanessa= born of Venus, god of love. Snow= with love from her sisters."

Teejay shared a picture with KVB and their baby, and wrote, "Happy Feb 14th to our little Valentine.. GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning 'of Venus, the God of love'.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (What a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) ❄May you spread love and sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious. ❤️"

On the other hand, Nakuul revealed that they decided their baby's name when they were three months pregnant, irrespective of gender. He shared an adorable picture with wife Jankee and wrote, "'Sufi' A name that we decided when we were 3 months pregnant for our to-be first born, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for & beyond ❤️From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love and if I'm allowed to customise this caption dictated by the Missus, sleepless nights 😉..@babysufim."

