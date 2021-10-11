Nakuul Mehta Takes A Dig At Educational App For Halting Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan After Aryan's Arrest

Recently, IPO-bound Ed-tech major Byju's temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug bust case. This action was taken by Byju's after social media users criticised the Ed-tech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been the Byju's brand ambassador since 2017.

Several celebrities showed solidarity with Shah Rukh through their tweets and took sly digs at the company in question, and one among them was Nakuul Mehta.



Nakuul, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, tweeted, "Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's 👏." Many users too supported SRK and agreed with Nakuul. One of the users also revealed how the app showed growth after SRK was chosen as a brand ambassador.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Raj Babbar, Ali Fazal came out in support of SRK.

Television actor Rohit Roy wrote, "I am a parent... I can/cannot imagine what Shahrukh and Gauri must be going through..."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans Disappointed With Ram-Priya's Snail Pace Wedding Track; Read Hilarious Comments

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Fans NOT Happy With Latest Track, React To Rumours Of Erica Quitting Show

Meanwhile, the NCB had conducted raids on a cruise set for sail to Goa from Mumbai. Along with Aryan, eight other people were held in custody by NCB officers. On's bail was denied by court in the drug-on-cruise probe on Friday (October 8).