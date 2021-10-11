Nakuul Mehta Takes A Dig At Educational App For Halting Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan After Aryan's Arrest
Recently, IPO-bound Ed-tech major Byju's temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug bust case. This action was taken by Byju's after social media users criticised the Ed-tech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been the Byju's brand ambassador since 2017.
Several
celebrities
showed
solidarity
with
Shah
Rukh
through
their
tweets
and
took
sly
digs
at
the
company
in
question,
and
one
among
them
was
Nakuul
Mehta.
Nakuul, who is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, tweeted, "Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's 👏." Many users too supported SRK and agreed with Nakuul. One of the users also revealed how the app showed growth after SRK was chosen as a brand ambassador.
Many
Bollywood
celebrities
like
Vishal
Dadlani,
Raj
Babbar,
Ali
Fazal
came
out
in
support
of
SRK.
Television actor Rohit Roy wrote, "I am a parent... I can/cannot imagine what Shahrukh and Gauri must be going through..."
Meanwhile, the NCB had conducted raids on a cruise set for sail to Goa from Mumbai. Along with Aryan, eight other people were held in custody by NCB officers. On's bail was denied by court in the drug-on-cruise probe on Friday (October 8).