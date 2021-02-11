Nakuul Mehta Shares Video Of Meryl Streep’s Speech; Says It's Kangana Ranaut In Disguise

TV actor Nakuul Mehta recently took to his Twitter handle to share a viral video of Hollywood actor Meryl Streep from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Meryl can be seen giving out a speech wherein she states her political opinion boldly. However, sharing the video, Nakuul said that Meryl is actually Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in disguise, thus taking a dig at Kangana for comparing herself to Meryl Streep in her recent tweet.

Nakuul Mehta's tweet came after Kangana Ranaut shared some of her stills from her upcoming films Dhakkad and Thalaivi, comparing her raw talent to that of Meryl Streep. Nakuul shared Meryl's speech video and said how it is actually Kangana Ranaut 'playing Meryl Streep so wonderfully'. His tweet stated, "This is NOT Meryl Streep. This is Kangana Ranaut playing Meryl so wonderfully. #RawTalent." Take a look at the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor's tweet.

Talking about Meryl Streep's speech, the actress spoke about the change in the current political atmosphere. The 3 times Oscar recipient can be seen speaking on how the Hollywood fraternity has talented outsiders and immigrants. The Iron Lady actress' speech came weeks after Donald Trump was elected as the President of the United States.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut in her tweet had not only compared herself to Meryl Streep, but had also challenged if anyone can prove that she is anything less than the Hollywood star. The actress had also taken a dig at Streep, stating that even though the latter is the recipient of the most number of Golden Globes and Oscar nominations, she cannot pull off a film like Tanu Weds Manu or Queen. Her tweet read as, "I honestly want to know why do we worship white people? Forget their budgets and our age gap, tell me about just acting can she do Thalaivi and Dhaakad? Queen and Tanu? Fashion and Panga? Kaya and Datto? The answer is she can't, then why not emerge from the deep-rooted complex."

Soon after that, Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ishaan Khatter apparently took a dig at Kangana Ranaut without naming her on their social media handles. Richa shared a post which had the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder and a sociopath, while Ishaan shared a quote by Meryl Streep wherein the latter spoke about her achievements in a humble manner.