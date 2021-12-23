Nakuul Mehta Tests Positive For COVID-19; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Quarantines Himself At Home

Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in the Sony TV show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a post informing his fans about his Coronavirus diagnosis. Nakuul has reportedly quarantined himself at home and taking all the precautions to get recovered from the disease as soon as possible.

Nakuul Mehta shared a bunch of pictures of himself along with images of food and medicines. He captioned the post as, "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for.. Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome... ❤️🤞."

In the above pictures, one can see Nakuul Mehta is taking care of himself a lot. On the other hand, his friends from the industry and fans are also worried about his health. Let us tell you, actors like Karan Patel, Gautam Rode, Kunal Jaisingh, Disha Parmar and others have commented on the post and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Talking about the actor, Nakuul Mehta has featured in several TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi and so on. He has also acted in web series like Never Kiss Your Control, Sunny Side Upar and so on. His latest show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shubhaavi Choksey, Sneha Namanandi, Anjum Fakih and others in key roles.