Namak Issk Ka's Aditya Ojha On His Equation With Co-Star Shruti Sharma: Our Friendship Has Evolved [Exclusive]

Well-known Bhojpuri film actor Aditya Ojha, who has made a TV detour with the Colors' show Namak Issk Ka feels sad that his native film industry is wrongly labelled vulgar and trash. While speaking exclusively to Filmibeat, he says, "Is similar content not made in Hindi and English as well? We too make good films, just that the few hyped grossers belong to the above staple. I'm sure with time, we will overcome this handicap and grow." Aditya has been a part of hit regional flicks like Rihai, Shadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar, etc. in Bhojpuri cinema.

On the big difference between shooting for films and the tube, he says, "While cinema pays a lot of attention to the wide master shots, TV is more dominated by close-ups, which connect us with the viewers."

Shifting gears to Namak, he says that he has now fully immersed himself in his character Yug. "I know when he will laugh or weep. I fully get his tilt towards his mom and feelings for Kahani (Shruti Sharma). One more thing that has helped me is that both Yug and I (Biharis) are brought up in the big city, so I get his mindset."

Aditya's character always seems angry on the show. Does he psych himself out? "Life in a metropolis like Mumbai is always full of tension, so I fill it up within me and then release the pent up anger during the shoot. But yes, I always have ensured that Yug never goes off the rails."

Talking about his equation with co-star Shruti Sharma, Aditya says, "Our friendship has evolved. Now I fully understand when I should joke with her or keep my distance." Aditya is a happily married man. But he says that the fans are loving the Yuhani (Yug and Kahani) romance and banter. "They were a bit disappointed when for a while the track was not focussing on our jodi."

He also admitted that Namak's numbers have dropped of late and said, "It might be due to the IPL (Indian Premier League), but I am hopeful that we will soon bounce back."

Concluding the talk, Aditya says he would like to sport a six-pack ab frame. "But it gets a bit tough, as I love my mom's dishes; but yes, I will soon get into shape," he promises his fans.