Namak Issk Ka Fame Monalisa Wishes Husband Vikrant On His Birthday By Posting Romantic Pictures

Popular TV actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is seen in Namak Issk Ka, has recently shared some romantic pictures with her actor-husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on his birthday today. The Bigg Boss 10 fame took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday 🎂 my ❤️ @vikrant8235 .... You Deserve All The Happiness.... Today , Tomorrow and Forever... I ❤️ You 😘😘... #birthday #boy #happybirthday #godblessyou #loveyou."

In the above pictures, Monalisa and Vikrant are giving major couple goals as they are looking fabulous together. Their pictures are from a Goa vacation, in which Monalisa is looking hot in a black monokini whereas Vikrant is seen flaunting his well-toned body in a black swimming trunk. The birthday boy is looking dapper in other pictures.

Interestingly, Monalisa's friends Shruti Sharma, Aditya Ojha, Priya Patidar and others wished Vikrant in the comment section. For the unversed, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot got married in the Bigg Boss 10 house (2017) after dating for a few years.

Monalisa and Vikrant have worked together in several Bhojpuri movies like Pakistan Main Jai Shri Ram, Prem Leela, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare 2, Gundai Raaj, Saiyan Toofani and so on. Talking about Monalisa's TV career, the actress has worked in shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Nach Baliye 8, Nazar, Divya Drishti, Nazar 2 and so on.

Filmibeat wishes Vikrant a happy birthday!