      Namak Issk Ka To Go Off-Air; Shruti Sharma Says 'We All Are Keeping Our Fingers Crossed For A Miracle'

      Several television shows are going off-air owing to low TRPs. The latest report suggested that Namak Issk Ka, which stars Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in the lead roles, will be soon going off-air. Shurti confirmed the same to TOI, however, she also revealed that the makers are in talks with the channel for a new time slot, so they are hoping for a miracle.

      Regarding the reports of her show going off-air, she said that she recently got the official confirmation about the show going off-air. She added, "Although we don't have a specific date about the last date of the shoot we might wrap up either by the middle of next month or by August-end."

      Shruti further added, "I'm still processing the news. Of course, as an actor, I do feel a bit disappointed but a show going off-air is part of our journey. Since the pandemic, every channel and show is going through a lot of changes. While we were expecting that our show will be able to cross the one-year mark, I'm happy that we had a good run of close to 7-8 months. However, the producers and showmakers are in talks with the channel if we can get a new time slot, so we all are keeping our fingers crossed for a miracle."

      When asked what her plans are, the actress said that she a few TV and OTT offers and is trying to pick the best one. She added that before signing a new show she wants to spend time with her family or take a small vacay following all safety guidelines. She further added that she would love to explore some new destination before the shoot begins as once they commit to a daily show it takes up a lot of time.

      Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 11:18 [IST]
      X