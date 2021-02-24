Naman Shaw And His Wife Nehaa Mishra Become Parents To A Baby Boy

It is celebration time for TV actor Naman Shaw and his wife Nehaa Mishra as the couple has welcomed a baby boy. Naman who was last seen in the show, Tashan-E-Ishq had tied the knot with Neha in the year 2017 and had announced their pregnancy in December, last year. Naman has now revealed the same and has also spoken about embracing fatherhood.

Talking to The Times Of India about the same, Naman Shaw revealed how his wife, Nehaa Mishra was in labour for 12 hours and had a normal delivery. Furthermore, lauding her, the actor said he cannot imagine what a mother goes through while giving birth to her child. Naman added that in the end, it was all worth it after they looked at their newborn son. The ecstatic father revealed that he and his wife wanted a healthy baby and that they are grateful to God for the same.

Naman Shaw also spoke about diving into the role of fatherhood. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor added that it is an unreal feeling and that it is slowly sinking in for him that his baby is finally here. Naman revealed that he had got the fatherly instinct the moment his wife got pregnant. He further said that he felt that he has been taking care of his child for the past nine months. The actor said that his newborn son is not feeling like a new addition to the family and that he has been a part of them for all this time.

Naman Shaw was also quipped on whether he and his wife have thought of a name for their newborn son. To this, he replied that they are going through some names right now which they had shortlisted according to the nakshatra and horoscope of their child. He added that both the families of him and his wife are super excited. The actor went on to say that his mother is coming from Kolkata and Nehaa's mother is coming from Pune to help the new parents with their son. Apart from Naman Shaw, TV celebs like Anita Hassanandani and her husband, Nakuul Mehta and his wife have also welcomed baby boys.