Namish Taneja Stuck In Maldives As He Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says It Was Heartbreaking To Let GF Aanchal Go

Namish Taneja, who became a household name with his show Swaragini and was seen in Aye Mere Humsafar, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had been to Maldives, which has become the holiday spot during pandemic, along with his girlfriend Aanchal Sharma. While Namish is currently stuck in Maldives and has quarantined himself in a hotel, Aanchal, who has tested negative, has returned to Mumbai. The actor said that it was heartbreaking to let her go back to Mumbai.

The Vidya actor revealed to TOI that last year due to the pandemic, he was shooting or stayed at home. However, in February, when the situation was a bit normal, he said that they had decided to go on a short trip. He added that they had initially planned to visit New York, but later changed the plan and decided to go to Maldives. He further said that they had booked everything before the second wave of COVID-19.

Namish said, "As per the protocol, everyone is required to take a COVID-19 test before departure and on arrival, in India. We were COVID negative when we left for Maldives and landed here on April 10. Since we were supposed to leave after four days, on April 12, we again underwent the test. My tests were positive and thankfully Aanchal tested negative for the virus."

Sharing how he pursued Aanchal to return to Mumbai, he said, "I convinced Aanchal to go back to Mumbai. It was a heartbreaking moment for both of us, she was crying because she had to leave me alone. The saddest part was; we could not even hug each other before she left."

Namish concluded by saying that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself in the hotel room. Since he is alone and can't go outside, he is reading good books and watching movies. The actor added that he will undergo COVID test again after a few days.

It has to be recalled that Namish's family had tested positive for COVID-19 last year, while he tested negative. He had quarantined himself while he was shooting for Aye Mere Humsafar.

