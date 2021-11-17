Namish Taneja: To Say BB 15’s Tejasswi Is Faking Her Relationship With Karan Kundrra To Get Ratings Is Wrong

Tejasswi Prakash surprised her fans by participating in Bigg Boss 15. Till now, the actress has been doing well in the show. Her game is loved by fans, especially her bond with her co-contestant Karan Kundrra. Fans have even nicknamed the couple as TejRan. However, a few of them feel it is fake and they are faking their relationship for the show. Namish Taneja, her Swaragini co-star, has come out in support of the actress.

The Swaragini actor was all praise for Tejasswi and said that she is already popular as she has been working in the industry since a long time. He added that to say Tejasswi is faking her relationship with Karan to get ratings is wrong.

Namish was quoted by TOI as saying, "Tejasswi and Karan just like each other. They haven't spoken about deep love or a relationship. If she likes him further, she will form a deep bond with him. But to say that she is faking this to get ratings is wrong because she doesn't need to. She is already popular, she has been working on the small screen for almost a decade and her shows have also been popular. She has no need to romance someone to get people to notice her. She is a genuine girl and belongs to a good family. I don't feel that their bond is fake."

He added, "Even before this love angle, Tejasswi was doing well in the show. She was good friends with Vishal Kotian. She is not playing games. She argued with Shamita Shetty because the latter was slightly insecure, but that was it. She does not fight for just any reason."

The actor was all praise for Tejasswi and said that she has brought in the cuteness and entertaining factors in Bigg Boss. He also feels that she is performing her tasks well. Since he worked with her, he knows that she does not believe in doing anything to please anyone or take back a step if she feels something is wrong.

Swaragini Actor Namish Taneja On Tejasswi Prakash Doing Bigg Boss 15: She Is Ruling Everyone's Heart

Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls For Criticising Her Love For Ieshaan Sehgaal

He also feels that although others like Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian and Karan Kundrra are playing well, he feels that Tejasswi is contributing more to the show. He added that even in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi did well. Well, we agree with the actor, she was amazing in KKK 10.

When asked if he was approached for the show, he said that he was approached last year, but couldn't take it up as he had some work commitments, and now he is focusing on other things.