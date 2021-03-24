Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor Gifts Neha Kakkar Shagun For Her Marriage, See Video

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 has garnered a massive fan-following amongst music lovers. However, the upcoming episode promises to be a bigger delight for the fans as veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will be coming as a guest on the show. Not only this, but the actor will also give shagun to singer and judge Neha Kakkar as the latter recently got hitched to Rohanpreet Singh.

Talking about the same, the recent promo of Indian Idol 12 shows Neetu Kapoor entering the stage amidst the backdrop of her and her late husband Rishi Kapoor's cult song, 'Khullam Khullam Pyaar Karenge". Neetu says that today she will not be sad and will instead celebrate the happy memories of her and her husband. The Khel Khel Mein actor also goes down memory lane and says that she had last visited the Indian Idol sets with her husband.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor On Getting Back To Work Post Rishi Kapoor's Demise: It Was The Only Way To Get On With Life

Neetu Kapoor receives a warm welcome from the host Aditya Narayan and the judges as well as the contestants. However, the actor also goes on to greet Neha Kakkar on the show and also presents her a shagun as she is meeting the singer for the first time after her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh. The Kabhi Kabhie actor blesses the singer to have a happy married life. The two share an endearing moment as seen in the promo. Take a look at the same.

The episode will see all the contestants pay tribute to the late Rishi Kapoor. The contestants will be seen crooning some of the popular tracks of the legendary actor. One of the contestants will be seen crooning the Neetu Kapoor's popular song, 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' from the film, Yaadon Ki Baaraat. Neetu then goes on to compliment the contestants that they have made her nostalgic and that she still remembers all the dance steps of the song. By the looks of the promo, it promises to celebrate the glorious legacy of Rishi Kapoor and his fond memories with his wife, Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor's Anniversary Post For Late Hubby Rishi Kapoor Will Make You Emotional

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor passed away last year on April, 30. The actor had been battling cancer for a long time. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will be back on the big screen after a long hiatus with the film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.