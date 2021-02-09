Neha Kakkar Is Over The Moon As She Gets A Special Gift From Hubby Rohanpreet Singh On Rose Day

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry. The couple shares the latest pictures and videos on social media to entertain their fans. And recently, Neha and Rohanpreet celebrated their first Rose Day together.

For the unversed, the duo tied the knot in October 2020 and since have been enjoying all their special firsts, and have been sharing glimpses of these cute moments online.

And in the latest post shared by Neha, Rohanpreet Singh has delighted his lovely wifey with a beautiful surprise on Rose Day. Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to thank her 'special one' for making her feel loved on the special day.

Rohanpreet got a box full of chocolates and red roses for Neha. The Indian Idol judge’s happiness knew no bounds when she received her bubby’s sweet gesture on her Instagram stories with stickers saying, “I heart this man” and “My Rohu baby is the best”. Take a look!

Neha also shared a special Rose Day post, where is seen lip-syncing the song Sardi Ki Raat Rohanpreet, blushing with the rose given by her hubby. The singer captioned her post as, “You Complete Me @rohanpreetsingh Happy Rose Day!! Rohu and All My #NeHearts #NehuPreet”.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet too shared a few pictures of them beaming with happiness in matching outfits. He wished his wife in the caption and wrote, “Happy Rose Day My Beautiful Nehu Ji!!! @nehakakkar 👸🏻♥️♥️ Tainnu Phullan Wargi Kahiye, Ke Phull Tere Warge ne??!! 😍😍🌹🙌🏼”

