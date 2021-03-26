Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Dance To ‘Tera Suit’ Song As They Begin Holi Celebration With A Pool Party

Holi is just two days away, and people can't keep calm to celebrate the festival of colours with joy and happiness. Like commoners, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are also excited to celebrate their first Holi after marriage. They have already kickstarted the celebration at their home by throwing a pool party ahead of Holi 2021.

The Indian Idol 12 judge recently shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre #Holi fun with Family at homeeee.. 😍🥳💃🏻🕺🏻 Song: #TeraSuit 🤩 #TonyKakkar #NehuPreet #Jasly."

Watch the video

In the video, one can see Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh dancing to Tony Kakkar's famous song 'Tera Suit' featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Interestingly, Rohanpreet can be seen lifting Neha and the couple is accompanied by their friends and brother Tony Kakkar, as they have fun in the pool.

Apart from Neha, Tony Kakkar too shared the same video on his Instagram handle. We must say that the couple is truly living each and every moment. Recently, Neetu Kapoor had appeared as a guest on the sets of Indian Idol 12. The actress gave 'shagun ka lifafa' to Nehha on the show.

The singer will also be seen performing with contestants Sayali Kamble and Ashish Kulkarni in the upcoming Holi special episode of Indian Idol 12. Talking about Neha Kakkar's wedding, she got married to Rohanpreet in October 2020 in the presence of her family members and close friends.

On the professional front, her last song 'Marjaneya' featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla received a positive response from the masses. Now, after this video, Neha and Rohanpreet fans are eagerly waiting for some adorable Instagram Holi post of the couple.

Also Read : Neha Kakkar Says She Will Not Do Any Reality Show Other Than Indian Idol

Also Read : Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor Gifts Neha Kakkar Shagun For Her Marriage, See Video