Neha Kakkar Says She Will Not Do Any Reality Show Other Than Indian Idol

Indian Idol 12 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The singing reality show, which has been entertaining the audience from the last four months, was recently in the news for its time-slot change. Just like every week, this week too, there will be a special theme. Since Holi is around the corner, this weekend the team will be celebrating the festival of colours. We will get to watch the top 10 contestants jamming with the judges. The shooting is apparently completed and during this Holi special episode, Neha will be seen revealing why Indian Idol is special for her. The singer also said that she will not do any reality show other than Indian Idol.

As revealed earlier, in the upcoming weekend episode, the viewers will get to watch a colourful doze of entertainment as the contestants would be seen singing with the esteemed judges. Neha Kakkar would be seen giving foot tapping performance with Nihal and Pawandeep on 'Naina', 'Pyar do pyar lo' and 'Badri Ki Dulhaniya'.

In fact, everyone is impressed with their performances and groove with them. The other judges too will be seen giving them a standing ovation.

It was post the performance that Neha revealed she was nervous to perform with Nihal and Pawandeep, and it was her husband Rohanpreet Singh who boosted her confidence and the result was rocking.

Neha said, "Indian idol has been a very special to me, and I respect the show whole heartedly. I will not do any other reality show other than Indian Idol. The show and the people have worked so hard that makes it epic. Indian Idol is a cult show in the history of reality shows."

