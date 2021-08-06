Neha Kakkar Shares A Cryptic Post After Unfollowing Few People On Instagram

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has been in the news since a while now. She has been missing from Indian Idol 12 and her place has been taken over by her sister Sonu Kakkar. It is being said that the singer, who was one of the main judge, will not be seen in the finale episode as well. She recently hit the headlines as she unfollowed few people on Instagram.

The singer revealed in her cryptic post that she decided to unfollow a few people because of bad experiences. She also added that she will only follow those whom she knows and regularly meet or work with. She also clarified that she has no grudges against anyone.

Neha wrote on her Instagram story, "Sorry!! Finally decided to unfollow quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with! Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone. But such is life! We have to have to be really careful!!"

Meanwhile, Neha has decided not to return to Indian Idol 12 as apparently, she wants to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. A few other reports also suggested that the singer and the makers have budget issues as Neha demanded a slightly high fee and the production wasn't willing to give it. There is no negativity or ill feelings between them, but when it comes to the budget, they weren't on the same page, and hence, Neha won't be seen on the show.

Neha recently shared that she has become the 'most followed Indian musician' on Instagram with 60 million followers. She is active on social media and has been sharing her latest pictures and videos. She has also been sharing adorable pictures and videos with her husband Rohanpreet for her NehuPreet fans.