Neha Kakkar Talks About Struggling Days; Says Everyone Used To Taunt Her Parents
Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers in Bollywood. She was recently seen in Sony TV's dance reality show Super Dancer 4 along with her brother-singer Tony Kakkar, and rapper Honey Singh to promote their latest song Kanta Laga, which already has got a record number of views on YouTube.
She revealed in the dance reality show that the place she resided, Rishikesh (then) was a small place and earlier everyone used to taunt her parents for letting their daughters sing.
Neha said, "Our family used to live in Rishikesh and I was very small, may be four years old, when I started singing. My sister started before me. Currently, Rishikesh has become a lot more advanced, but earlier everyone used to taunt my parents saying 'you make your daughters sing... what kind of a father is he'?"
She revealed how their parents didn't bother about people's taunt and supported their daughters to sing. She added, "But my father worked hard and made sure that the talent his daughters had came out in front of the whole world. We started singing in 'jagrans' and though people found it very difficult to accept the fact that girls are singing, we always had immense support from our parents."
Further, Neha congratulated Anshika for bringing 'finesse' to her act and praised Manan's choreography by saying, "Anshika you nailed it yaar! Manan great job, great job, god bless you, wow!" Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu too were impressed and enjoyed Anshika and Manan's performance.