Neha Marda On Long-Distance Relationship With Hubby Aayushman: I Always Chase To Meet Him

Neha Marda On Long-Distance Relationship With Hubby Aayushman

Being a daily soap actress, Neha has to work continuously in Mumbai. Hence, the actress misses her husband a lot. Let us tell you that Neha's businessman-husband lives in Patna. While speaking about the long-distance relationship with Aayushman, the Balika Vadhu actress said, "I always used to wait to meet him. I would always chase him. I go gaga over my husband, I am mad about him. I always chase to meet him. Mujhe humesha aisa lagta hai, ki main unko kaise miloon... I remember when I got married, I got a show called Doli Armaanon Ki and because of it I was in Mumbai and I would travel to Patna for 6-7 days every month to be with him. Aayushman also would try to meet me and come here, so the chase to meet each other was always alive."

Neha Shares Her Family Plans

When asked about her family plans, Neha Marda shared, "I was so paranoid about it. Whenever I felt or had a hint that I might be pregnant because I used to feel that I have signed up for a show and if I get pregnant what will happen. I wanted to be a mother, but at the same time, I had given my commitment to a project for a year. Thankfully, the news has not come yet, but I am planning for it. My cards are never shut, it is an open card and whenever God wants to write a story will start writing and everyone will get to know it."

The Actress On Managing Personal & Professional Life

Managing personal and professional life is quite a tough task for Neha Marda. The actress revealed that she often requests makers to give her some time off to meet her husband. "The crux of our relationship is the long-distance which is working. I think because the chase is alive, the freshness is alive, we always look forward to meeting. I always request my makers to let me go and meet my husband. But being a daily soap heroine, it is difficult. We are working it out," Neha added.

About Neha Marda’s Current Show

Neha Marda's current show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti also stars Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in the lead role. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal under his banner Arvind Babbal Productions.