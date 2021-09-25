Neha Marda Will NOT Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 15; Says ‘It’s Not Happening For Me This Year’

Bigg Boss 15 is starting on October 2, 2021, and fans can't wait to know who all are going inside the house. The makers have confirmed five contestants of the show i.e., Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz so far. Several names have already been trending on social media as probable contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and one of them is Neha Marda.

For the unversed, the actress had also expressed her excitement for the show. However, Neha Marda recently confirmed that she will not be a part of the Salman Khan show. She told ETimes TV, "Bigg Boss 15 is not happening for me this year but someday I would love to enter the show. Some other reality show was supposed to air this year but due to the pandemic that too didn't happen."

While speaking about her earlier interview about Bigg Boss, Neha Marda said that she never thought it was a show for a person like her. She said, "In the last few years Bigg Boss has emerged as a different kind of platform where people get a chance to showcase their personalities. So now I don't think that Bigg Boss is a non-potential show. I would love to enter the house someday but it has to happen when it is the right time."

Bigg Boss 15: Things You Need To Know About The Jungle Theme Of Salman Khan Show

Neha Marda is currently seen playing the role of Shubhra in the show, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. The show also stars Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Yash Sinha, Pratyaksha Panwar, Mannat Murgai, Sapna Thakur, Himanshu Gokani, Poornima Bhave Talwalkar and others in key roles.

Raqesh Bapat Confirms Dating Shamita Shetty? See The Picture Inside From 'Shara' Dinner Date

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the show will have a jungle theme, 'Jungle Mein Dangal'. The housemates will have a tough time surviving in the game.