Nehha Pendse As Anita Bhabhi Receives A Warm Welcome From The Team Of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Nehha Pendse receives a warm welcome on her first-day shoot for &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The television industry and fans and loyal viewers of &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai are abuzz after the big news of Nehha Pendse joining the show as Anita Bhabhi. Known for her gorgeous looks and quick wit, Nehha commenced shooting today along with her reel family - Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh), Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre).

Commemorating her new beginning as Anita Bhabhi and a scrumptious cake to set the celebratory tone, the entire crew gathered around her radiating love and support as she cut the cake. Nehha, sharing her excitement about her first day on sets, said, "Being on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is the pinch I needed to make sure this dream was real. It was so wonderful to meet everyone. I am very excited and overwhelmed with all the love and affection. I am eagerly looking forward to the role and bringing in a whole new dimension to it. The audience is in for a big surprise! The entire cast and crew gave me such a warm welcome with a wonderful cake, which was such a lovely gesture and a big highlight my first day at the shoot."

Welcoming her on the sets, the producer, Binaiferr Kohli shared, "We are all thrilled to have Nehha as the newest addition to our Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai family, and with her as Anita Bhabhi now the family feels complete. We are confident that Nehha will fit in well and with ease into this very popular character. We all are very excited and happy to have her on board. Nehha has been very special to me, and we share a very close and warm relationship."

Adding to this, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) says, "Nehha is a fabulous actor and a warm person. Also, to all the fans and viewers who wanted to know Anita kab aayegi, lo aa gayi Anita! And with this, our jodi looks complete too. I welcome her to the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai family, and I believe that she is the perfect fit for the character and will do justice to the role of Anita."

An excited Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) says, "Meri Bhabiji Ab Ghar Par Hai and I am ecstatic. I have been a humble fan of her work and now, shooting with her is a dream come true. It has been wonderful meeting her today and welcoming her to our sets."

Also Read : Nehha Pendse Shares Childhood Memory From Makar Sankranti Celebrations

Adding to this, Angoori Bhabhi (Shubhangi Atre) says, "We are overjoyed with Nehha's presence, and I have been missing my gal pal Anita Bhabhi. And now with Nehha coming in, we are sure to have a ball of a time together. Welcome, Nehha to BGPH Family!"

Also Read : Saumya Tandon On Nehha Pendse Replacing Her In Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Nehha Is A Good Choice

Nehha Pendse will be seen as 'Anita Bhabhi' soon in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, which airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.