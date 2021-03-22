Nehha Pendse On Trolls Targeting Her Husband For His Weight: I Just Feel Sorry For Them

Nehha Pendse, who has been part of the entertainment industry since a long time, is currently seen in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress has been in the news for both professional and personal reasons. Nehha surprised her fans by getting married to a businessman Shardul Bayas. Her husband was targeting by trolls for his weight and for being twice divorced. When asked about the same, she said that she feels sorry for trolls as instead of giving her thumbs up for gutsy behaviour, they felt trolling is a better way to go about it.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I think somewhere down the line people hated me for my courage. I very strongly feel so. How dare she, how could she or how did her parents allow her to do this because we are not getting this privilege in our life. It was more of a fight like that. I have been working in this industry for such a long time but I've never been trolled for anything or I've never been in the news for my personal reasons. This happened all of a sudden and I started getting negative publicity which I am not used to."

She further added, "Initially, I was asking myself why it is happening and what different I am doing. After a lot of thinking I realised that they hate me for having ba**s. They just hated me for the fact that I could do something which they can't. Probably, they are so stuck in log kya kahenge zone or many of them might also be in love with a divorcee but because of log kya kahenge, society and parents' pressure they are not able to take a decision. They must also be feeling that Nehha is so fit, why is her husband not fit. Why is she not married to a fit pati? I mean marrying someone fit can't be a criteria. I asked these trolls if their criteria is so shallow that I should marry someone who has zero intelligence but should be fit because I should get good couple pictures (laughs). I feel if their criteria is so shallow then their happiness will also be shallow."

Nehha said that she feels gutsy about her choice and realised about the trolling much later. She added that when the trolls started getting too much and there was extensive attention towards her choice of partner, she realised that she is doing something gutsy.

The actress said that her parents were cool and they told her it is her life; she has to live her life and she has to be comfortable to follow the decision that she has taken. They also added that if she is convinced then she has their blessings. She said that this talk happened between their parents, which was clear cut simple.

The BGPH actress accepted the fact that she was indeed worried initially, not because Shardul is a divorcee, but was worried about how her mother will react about him being a divorcee. She added that she was worried about what thought process she should have when she is getting married to a person who has already been married twice. Nehha further said that she never saw it as a stigma and added, "I feel bad for people that instead of giving me thumbs up for my gutsy behaviour they feel trolling is a better way to go about it. I just feel sorry for them."

