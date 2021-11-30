Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Apply Haldi To Each Other; Couple Dance Their Hearts Out At Their Sangeet

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are all set to get married today (November 30) in Ujjain, in the presence of their families and close friends. The pre-wedding ceremonies- mehndi, haldi and sangeet were held on November 28 and 29. The pictures and the videos of the same have gone viral on social media.

The mehndi ceremony was held on Sunday (November 28), in which Aishwarya was seen getting her mehndi applied. She was all smiles as she flaunted her mehndi. The radiant glow on her face as a bride-to-be was quite evident. She looked beautiful in a green dress and was seen posing with her family. Her girl gang was seen grooving at Aishwarya's mehndi.

The haldi and sangeet were held yesterday (November 30). At haldi, the two love-birds chose colour co-ordinated outfits. While the actress was glowing in yellow dress and donned floral accessories, Neil looked dapper in a yellow sherwani and white pant. In one of the videos, the couple was seen applying haldi to each other gently and lovingly!

The haldi ceremony was followed by sangeet, where in the duo was seen dancing their heart out. Neil gave energetic performance to Ranveer Singh's 'Malhari' song from Bajirao Mastani. Neil and Aishwarya also danced their hearts out to the songs 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat 'Raabta' from Agent Vinod, 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and others.

Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Look Royal At Their Wedding (PICS)

Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Dazzle At Their Haldi, Mehndi & Sangeet Functions (Photos)

At Sangeet, Neil donned beige sherwani while his ladylove looked beautiful in a pink lehenga and cream blouse and dupatta.