Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Reception: Bollywood Diva Rekha, Ayesha, Deepika Singh & Others Attend (Videos)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who got married on November 30 in Ujjain, hosted a reception party for industry friends and colleagues in Mumbai, yesterday (December 3). Like their wedding, at their reception too, the couple chose to don color co-ordinated outfits. While Neil looked dapper in royal blue jacket and black shirt and pant, Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a light blue dress.

The newly-weds got the best surprise on their special day as Bollywood diva Rekha, who had shot for their show's promos, attended the reception party of the couple. Like always, the legendary actress looked stunning in her signature Kanjeevaram golden saree. As soon as she came near the stage, the couple rushed to welcome her. The evergreen actress hugged the couple and gave her blessings to them.

Their wedding reception was also attended by their GHKPM co-stars Ayesha Singh, Sneha Bhawsar, Mridul Kumar and Yogendra Vikram Singh, Deepika Singh and Neelu Vagela.Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, and in one of the pictures, Neil and Aishwarya are seen posing for cameras. The duo was also seen posing for cameras along with their guests. In some of the videos, the guests are seen having some fun time and were busy clicking selfies/pictures together.The newly-weds were seen cutting a cake and feeding each other. They were also seen dancing their heart out at their reception.

Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma Apply Haldi To Each Other; Couple Dance Their Hearts Out At Their Sangeet

Neil Bhatt Ties The Knot With Aishwarya Sharma; The Duo Look Like A Match Made In Heaven (Pics & Videos)

Meanwhile, Neil and Aishwarya had a traditional wedding, during which Aishwarya wore a 'bandhani' print red and white lehenga while Neil looked dapper in a white dhoti and kurta with a red turban and red shawl, matching with his bride's lehenga.