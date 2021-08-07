Neil Bhatt On Rekha Being A Part Of GHKKPM: It Just Gives Goosebumps To Act On The Same Platform As Her

Star Plus's popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained massive popularity ever since its launch. Putting forth the best of love stories, the makers have always aimed to bring something new time and again. Be it Sai and Virat touching love story or an association with veteran actor Rekha Ji, the show has successfully swayed the hearts of the audience and secured its special place.

Star Plus recently released an exciting promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which witnessed Iconic actress Rekha appearing once again. The actor can be seen with her poise and perfect portrayal of emotions. In her magical voice, she unveils the upcoming twist in the story of Sai played by Ayesha Singh and Virat played Neil Bhatt in the show. We would all agree it's a very different feeling when your show is introduced by such a remarkable personality and that's exactly what the cast of the show feel. Popular actor Neil aka Virat expressed his gratitude about Rekha Ji's association with the show.

Neil who essays the role of Virat in the show mentioned, "Who wouldn't be excited to know that Rekha Ji is going to be a part of our show again! It is our honour to have her associated with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She brings with her all the elegance that we as an audience have always cherished. My favourite part was the way she ends the promo by saying the show's name. I have been an ardent fan since childhood and it just gives goosebumps to act on the same platform as her."

He added, "It has been my dream to share screen space with her at least once in my life. Also, the audience is on the edge of their seats with the upcoming twist about Samrat's re-entry and what all drama will follow since so many things are unsaid between the key characters. The interpersonal relations may change after his re-entry. So, all in all, there's a lot to offer the audience with the upcoming interesting turn of events!"

Watch Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin only on Star Plus at 8 pm.