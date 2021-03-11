Neil Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers Put Holi Sequence On Hold

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles is one of the popular shows on television. The show has managed to keep the audiences engaged and it is also one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The makers were supposed to shoot for special Holi sequence, but have decided to put it on hold as the lead actor Neil Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. It is also being said that they are looking for parallel tracks now.

Producer of the show Rajesh Ram Singh was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it is true. Neil had mild symptoms since yesterday while we were shooting the Holi sequence in the show. However, as he told us, we immediately stalled the shoot and Neil got himself tested on Wednesday. Today the reports came positive and he informed us in the afternoon."

Regarding the shooting, the producer revealed that although they have a bank of episodes, it is not enough. He added that they will resume shoot after other actors are tested for the virus. He said, "Even though we have a bank of episodes, they are not enough to handle Neil's absence. While we will resume the shoot soon after all the actors are tested, we are working on a parallel track for the show. The Holi sequence has been put on hold at the moment."

Neil plays the role of ACP Virat Chavan on the show, and was in the news for his personal life. The actor fell in love with his co-star Aishwarya Sharma, while shooting and they have been dating since October last year. The couple even had a a roka ceremony at the actress' hometown, Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh), in January this year.

