Neil Bhatt Ties The Knot With Aishwarya Sharma; The Duo Look Like A Match Made In Heaven (Pics & Videos)

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who are seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, tied the knot today (November 30) in Ujjain, in the presence of their families and close friends. At the wedding, Neil looked dapper as he donned white sherwani and red pagadi and dupatta, his bride looked beautiful in a red-white lehenga and red dupatta and traditional attire.

Several pictures and videos from their wedding are doing the rounds on social media. In one of the pictures, the lovely couple couldn't take their eyes off each other. In another picture, they were all smiles as they posed for the pictures.



In one of the videos, Aishwarya was seen arriving in red ghoonghat while Neil was seen performing pooja.

In baraat video, Neil, who was excited and was seen grooving, arrived at the wedding venue riding a horse.

Meanwhile, their pre-wedding functions were held on November 28 and 29. The mehndi was held on November 28. At mehndi, Aishwarya was seen radiant in a green dress as she flaunted her mehndi.

The haldi and sangeet were held on November 30. At haldi, the couple twinned in yellow attire and at sangeet, Neil looked dapper in beige traditional attire while Aishwarya looked beautiful in pink and cream traditional dress. The couple danced their hearts out to several Bollywood numbers at their sangeet.

Prior to their wedding, they had released their pre-wedding video which had romantic numbers like 'Zara Zara' and 'Kya Tumhe Pyaar Hai', and they were sung by the couple themselves. Aishwarya had captioned the video as, "When dreams start turning into reality!! With a lot of love we made this and we feel happy to share our love with you all. Here's to spreading love and joy."

(Images Source: Instagram)