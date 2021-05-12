Netizens Troll Arti Singh For Her Vaccination Pictures; Call Her 'Overacting Ki Dukaan'

Arti Singh, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, got her first jab of COVID-19 vaccine recently. The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and revealed that her first dose is done. She also revealed that although she is scared of injections, she (they) have to take it to fight it against Coronavirus.

Sharing a few pictures, she wrote, "Scared of injections🙈 but do takeeeeeee it ... we need to fight this ..... first dose done 😆 @rahulnarainkanal thank uuu for making it happen .... @my_bmc thank u💗."

However, her pictures landed her in a mess! The actress had made a scary face while taking the vaccination, which seemed a bit overacting for netizens, who trolled her on the social media. A few asked if she didn't get scared while getting tatooed and some of them asked if she didn't get scared while going to Maldives. Many called her 'overacting ki dukaan'. Take a look at a few comments.

B4ume: Tattoo karwate waqt nahi pain hua aapko... Overacting ki dukaan.

Teenalakshmi: arti injection lag raha tha ,kutta thodi katt raha tha.

Heenalgandhi: Weren't you scared while having that bog tattoo on your hand???? OVERACTING KI DUKKAN 🤣🤣🤣.

Lostboyy_5911: Vaccination is necessary everyone should take it.but why the hell every one taking pics during vaccination.

Also Read: Asha Negi To Celebs Posting Vaccination Videos: Please Don't Do Overacting; It's Annoying

Darshan.dedhia: Celebrity can go to Maldives in lockdown.

Im_sarthakdash: Overacting keliye kitne paise mile apko.....Wahan logon ko Vaccine keliye Slot nahi mil raha aur app log yahan bakchodi kar rahe ho.... Tattoo banate waqt kuch nahi hua par Vaccine lagwane keliye dard ho raha hai .....

Also Read: Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat On Resuming Shoot Post Father's Demise: He Wanted Me To Do Wonders In This Industry

A few days ago, Divya Khosla Kumar was also trolled for not wearing mask while getting vaccinated. Recently, Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi took a jibe at celebrities, who have been sharing pictures and videos of them getting vaccinated. She asked them not to overact, as it seems annoying and also asked if celebrities take videographer with them or if the hospital provides them.