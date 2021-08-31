Nia Sharma's BFF Reyhna Pandit On Her Bigg Boss OTT Entry: All The Best To Those Who Get On Her Bad Side

Karan Johar had recently announced about wild card entry and Nia Sharma had shared a few pictures and revealed that she is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house on September 1. She had captioned her picture as, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai...🌝. BB OTT on 1st September. 😉." Nia had also shared a video, in which she revealed that she is ready to play the game and create havoc in the house. She captioned the video as, "See you all Tomorrow ☺️😉."

As we all know, Nia is fearless, straightforward and doesn't mince words. It will surely be fun to watch this 'fire ball' in the house! Meanwhile, her BFF Reyhna Pandit is all praise for the actress and said that she would like to wish all the best to those who get on her bad side!



Reyhna was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Nia will be adding fire to the show. Knowing her well, I know that she will make everybody go quiet. She is a fearless person, someone who calls a spade a spade. I would like to say all the best to those who get on her bad side. Otherwise, she is all heart."

When asked what advice she gave to the Naagin actress, the Kumkum Bhagya actress said, "I told her kuch toofani karke aana meri jaan."

Click here to watch Nia's promo

While it is being said that Nia is a wild card entry, it is also being speculated that she might be having some special powers! Well, to know more about Nia's entry, we will have to watch the show. Don't forget to stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, currently Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh are on Karan Johar's show. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan were eliminated.