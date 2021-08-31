Nia Sharma's BFF Reyhna Pandit On Her Bigg Boss OTT Entry: All The Best To Those Who Get On Her Bad Side
Karan Johar had recently announced about wild card entry and Nia Sharma had shared a few pictures and revealed that she is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house on September 1. She had captioned her picture as, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai...🌝. BB OTT on 1st September. 😉." Nia had also shared a video, in which she revealed that she is ready to play the game and create havoc in the house. She captioned the video as, "See you all Tomorrow ☺️😉."
As
we
all
know,
Nia
is
fearless,
straightforward
and
doesn't
mince
words.
It
will
surely
be
fun
to
watch
this
'fire
ball'
in
the
house!
Meanwhile,
her
BFF
Reyhna
Pandit
is
all
praise
for
the
actress
and
said
that
she
would
like
to
wish
all
the
best
to
those
who
get
on
her
bad
side!
Reyhna
was
quoted
by
Spotboye
as
saying,
"Nia
will
be
adding
fire
to
the
show.
Knowing
her
well,
I
know
that
she
will
make
everybody
go
quiet.
She
is
a
fearless
person,
someone
who
calls
a
spade
a
spade.
I
would
like
to
say
all
the
best
to
those
who
get
on
her
bad
side.
Otherwise,
she
is
all
heart."
When asked what advice she gave to the Naagin actress, the Kumkum Bhagya actress said, "I told her kuch toofani karke aana meri jaan."
Click here to watch Nia's promo
While it is being said that Nia is a wild card entry, it is also being speculated that she might be having some special powers! Well, to know more about Nia's entry, we will have to watch the show. Don't forget to stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
Meanwhile, currently Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh are on Karan Johar's show. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan were eliminated.