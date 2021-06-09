Nia Sharma & Devoleena Bhattacharjee Apologise To Each Other After Their Twitter War Over Pearl V Puri's Case

Recently, television's popular actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nia Sharma got into war of words on Twitter over their opinions on Pearl V Puri's case. While Nia was supporting the Beypanah Pyaar actor, Devoleena slammed celebrities who were supporting him. Their Twitter War got so ugly that they trolled each other based on their Instagram posts. Nia trolled Devoleena's on her Insta reels and latter trolled Nia on her photoshoots.

Well, looks like all is well between them now, as Nia apologised and Devoleena too responded by in turn apologising to her.

Nia shared a note on her Instagram story that read as, "My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn't right and considering 3 close ones can't be wrong.. so Here I go.. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed the line in being personal.. I'm sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you'll forget it."

Divya Khosla Kumar Supports Pearl V Puri; Netizens Slam Celebs & Trend Justice Over Celeb Privilege

Pearl V Puri Case: Nia Sharma And Devoleena Bhattacharjee Engage In War Of Words On Twitter

On the other hand, Devoleena reshared Nia's post on her Instagram story and replied by writing, "Hey @niasharma90 that is ok. Forgive me too if i have hurt you anyway though that wasn't my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother & ravi. Stay safe & take care..."

For the uninitiated, Pearl was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019 and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Ever since then, many celebrities the TV industry including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Karishma Tanna, Aly Goni, Krystle D'Souza and others have spoken out in favour of Pearl calling him innocent and saying they stand by him.